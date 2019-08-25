IBI Group Management Partnership Buys 5,000 Shares of IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) Stock

IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) insider IBI Group Management Partnership bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$25,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 447,846 shares in the company, valued at C$2,315,363.82.

IBI Group Management Partnership also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IBI Group alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, IBI Group Management Partnership acquired 5,000 shares of IBI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.07 per share, with a total value of C$25,336.00.

On Friday, August 16th, IBI Group Management Partnership acquired 2,500 shares of IBI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.81 per share, with a total value of C$12,014.00.

Shares of IBG stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.20. IBI Group Inc has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$5.62. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 million and a PE ratio of 10.29.

IBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IBI Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.