Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,242 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,682,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,129,000 after buying an additional 12,896,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,418,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,061 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,281,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,646,000 after buying an additional 3,784,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,284,000 after buying an additional 1,714,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,454,000 after buying an additional 1,658,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,650,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $37,940.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.78 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

