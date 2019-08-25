Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,367,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Humana were worth $362,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Humana by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $362.00 to $302.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $373.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.69.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $286.96. 623,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,080. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $225.65 and a 1 year high of $355.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $286.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

