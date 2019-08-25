Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5-10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.54 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.71-1.85 EPS.

Shares of HRL opened at $42.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.90.

In other news, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $598,233.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,984.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,601,503. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

