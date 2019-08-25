HOQU (HQX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.47 Million

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cobinhood. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $706,921.00 and $6.47 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00258723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.01311822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00095659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000422 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

