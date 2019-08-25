Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 173 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,521.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 704,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 444,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,086,000 after acquiring an additional 263,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.