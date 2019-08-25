Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,416,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,067,029,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after buying an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,793,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,549,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,152,473,000 after buying an additional 104,026 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,006,305 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $711,332,000 after buying an additional 242,661 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $214.66. 2,868,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.22. The firm has a market cap of $166.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

