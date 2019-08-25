Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Purchases 983 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,807,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

