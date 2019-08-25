Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned 0.88% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $15,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 426,838 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,352,000 after buying an additional 136,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 70,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,451,000 after buying an additional 62,921 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,373,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

