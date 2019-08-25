Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 2,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.42. 2,817,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.39. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.