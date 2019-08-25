Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.07. 51,349,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,695,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

