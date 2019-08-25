Honey Market Capitalization Hits $9,778.00 (HONEY)

Honey (CURRENCY:HONEY) traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Honey has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honey has a market cap of $9,778.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honey coin can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00909213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00026467 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00245140 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Honey Profile

Honey (CRYPTO:HONEY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Honey’s total supply is 455,955 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @thehoneydev . Honey’s official website is honeycoin.info

Buying and Selling Honey

Honey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

