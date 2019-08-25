Home Depot’s (HD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a $230.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $217.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.56. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $222.65. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $4,981,602.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,122 shares of company stock worth $47,516,807 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

