Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 955,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Home Depot worth $197,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $7,010,097.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,567,742.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $1,652,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,333.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,122 shares of company stock worth $47,516,807 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

HD traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,714,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.56. The company has a market cap of $243.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $222.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

