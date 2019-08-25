Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hexindai Inc. provides consumer lending marketplace. It facilitates loans to meet the increasing consumption demand of the emerging middle class in China. Hexindai Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexindai from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ HX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Hexindai has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $8.82.

Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. Hexindai had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexindai will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Hexindai by 32.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 635,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hexindai by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 279,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 131,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hexindai by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 89,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hexindai by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 633,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 86,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexindai by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 268,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

