Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $30,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

HXL traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 476,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,324. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.03 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

In other Hexcel news, insider Kimberly A. Hendricks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $449,631.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,115.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,017 shares of company stock worth $1,076,102. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

