Head-To-Head Review: BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) vs. SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVB)

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group 35.83% 21.44% 1.93%

This table compares BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and SVB Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BK OF SANTA CLA/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SVB Financial Group $2.71 billion 3.56 $973.84 million $18.23 10.28

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BK OF SANTA CLA/SH and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BK OF SANTA CLA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

SVB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $274.85, indicating a potential upside of 46.63%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than BK OF SANTA CLA/SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats BK OF SANTA CLA/SH on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts. It also provides business loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and letters of credit, as well as real estate loans, such as land loans, construction financing, and commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers consumer loans, including lines of credit, unsecured and secured personal loans, car loans, and construction financing. Further, it provides bill pay, online banking, remote deposit, wire transfers, courier, merchant, and quick books/Web connect services; ATM/check, VISA, and debit cards; and reorder personal checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clarita, California.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

