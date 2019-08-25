Head-To-Head Analysis: Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 0 2.88 OptiNose 0 0 4 0 3.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 70.85%. OptiNose has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.86%. Given OptiNose’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $1.52 million 163.73 -$73.96 million ($2.92) -3.14 OptiNose $7.07 million 35.58 -$106.66 million ($2.68) -2.26

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptiNose. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptiNose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -4,310.68% -108.44% -71.24% OptiNose -670.20% -102.10% -52.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of OptiNose shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of OptiNose shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OptiNose beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1. It also develops entinostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma or microsatellite stable colorectal carcinoma; with Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer, and HR+ and HER2- metastatic breast cancer; and with Bavencio (avelumab) in a Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops SNDX-6352, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 that is in Phase I dose escalation trial in patients with chronic graft versus host disease; and as a monotherapy and in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), which is in Phase I/Ib dose trials for the treatment of solid tumors. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; Merck KGaA and Pfizer; and AstraZeneca plc. It also has collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps. It also markets Onzetra Xsail (AVP-825) for the acute treatment of migraines in adults through its license agreement with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In addition, the company is developing XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis; and OPN-300 for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome, a rare genetic obesity disorder, as well as autism spectrum disorder. It has a license agreement with Inexia Limited to manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.