Harwood Advisory Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,518 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.01. 1,514,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,144. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.26. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,679.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

