Harwood Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 141.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 924.6% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.01. 72,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,215. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $52.07.

