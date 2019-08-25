Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 237,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,545,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after buying an additional 188,759 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 111,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,989. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $25.35.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.