Harwood Advisory Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.4% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 393,123 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

