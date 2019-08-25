Harwood Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 941,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 818,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,156,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,250,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.50. 9,352,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,197. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73.

