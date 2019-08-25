Harwood Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 83,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. 856,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,577. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

