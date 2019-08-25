Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HMSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hammerson to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 347.58 ($4.54).

HMSO opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 498.90 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 245.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 306.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

In other news, insider Carol Welch bought 7,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920.87 ($26,030.15). Also, insider Adam Metz bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

