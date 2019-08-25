GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Carter’s worth $23,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $257,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,676,000 after purchasing an additional 137,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of CRI stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 629,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,734. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $109.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

