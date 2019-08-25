GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $28.36 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,580 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE WAL traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.14. 1,008,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,552. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $60.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 39.87%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

