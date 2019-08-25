GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Portland General Electric worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

POR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 297,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

