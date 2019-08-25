GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,225,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $172,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ronald E. Kendall sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $83,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,511.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,750 shares of company stock valued at $881,903 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 386,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.64. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

