GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 61.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 242,782 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of EPAM Systems worth $26,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,570,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,581,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,438,000 after purchasing an additional 165,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 611,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.24. 295,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,900. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.53. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 8,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,463,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,127,162.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $63,954.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,103.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,857 shares of company stock valued at $55,434,082. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.