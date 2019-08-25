Guess? (NYSE:GES) Shares Down 6.2%

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) shares fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.43, 2,247,447 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,666,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Guess? and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.78 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.53%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,180.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 347,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $4,974,094.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Guess? by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guess? by 5.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Guess? by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Guess? by 48.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

