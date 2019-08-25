GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.31 Million Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celgene by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celgene alerts:

Shares of CELG stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.67. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

CELG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.