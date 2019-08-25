GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Mobile Mini worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MINI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $12,560,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $9,022,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 641.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 130,023 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

MINI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Noble Financial upgraded Mobile Mini from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Mobile Mini stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $150.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

