GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 308.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 84,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,970,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,686,000 after buying an additional 956,583 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 51.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,958,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,738. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 16.06%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.37%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MS. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

