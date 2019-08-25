GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of Owens-Illinois worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 59.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

Shares of OI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,846. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. Owens-Illinois Inc has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Owens-Illinois had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OI. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UFS raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director Carol A. Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.