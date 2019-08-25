GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.47.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GreenSky from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $7.00 target price on shares of GreenSky and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,284,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GreenSky by 1,418.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,018,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,223 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,676,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GreenSky stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 894,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.76 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 93.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

