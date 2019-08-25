Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Golar LNG from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,753 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 2.6% during the second quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Golar LNG by 4.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,313,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 707,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $24,566,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.