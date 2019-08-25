Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Global Net Lease has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,130,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,612,000 after acquiring an additional 862,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 61.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,190,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 273.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 623,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 456,820 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

