GINcoin (GIN) Trading Down 41.5% This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, GINcoin has traded 41.5% lower against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $93,700.00 and $19,563.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,071.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.84 or 0.01847217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.83 or 0.03020055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00712918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00794484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00071117 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00496756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00134103 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,877,789 coins and its circulating supply is 6,877,779 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

