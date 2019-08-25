Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 1,100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 2,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGB opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

