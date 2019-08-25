General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.47.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.55. 1,351,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,162. General Dynamics has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.