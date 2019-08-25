Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Get Gaia alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gaia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 66.00%. On average, analysts predict that Gaia will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,277.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jirka Rysavy bought 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $755,976.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 128,379 shares of company stock valued at $905,126 in the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 121.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 393,206 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in Gaia by 20.0% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gaia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.