Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Trading Down 5.4%

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.71, approximately 4,047,584 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,342,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,623.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Flex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,418,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,182,000 after acquiring an additional 221,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,925,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 71.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,803,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437,416 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 17,753,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,906,000 after purchasing an additional 240,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 7.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,331,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

