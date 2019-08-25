Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Five Below by 28.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $1,210,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 69.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 100.5% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 10,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. BidaskClub raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $924,313.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $125.62. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

