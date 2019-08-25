First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 97.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,279 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. 108,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

