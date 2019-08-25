First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.14.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

