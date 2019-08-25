Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 201,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Facebook by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 104,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,347,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.93. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 122,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $22,606,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,995 shares of company stock worth $248,254,692 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

