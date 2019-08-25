Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and forty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,995 shares of company stock valued at $248,254,692 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,354,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,590,069. The company has a market capitalization of $519.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

