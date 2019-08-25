EXMR Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $179.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded up 90.5% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. EXMR has a market cap of $148,065.00 and approximately $179.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001251 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Token Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the exchanges listed above.

