Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evotec from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS EVTCY opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.26. Evotec has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. Evotec had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evotec will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

